India lost their Davis Cup World Group I tie to Sweden after conceding an unassailable 0-4 lead at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm on Sunday.

While the doubles pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji were defeated 3-6, 4-6 in a must-win doubles match against Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi, debutant Siddharth Vishwakarma lost to Elias Ymer 2-6, 2-6 in the fourth match of the tie.

This straight-set losses followed after losses in both singles rubbers on the opening day of the Davis Cup World Group I tie against Sweden on Saturday.

As a result, India fail to make it to the Qualifiers and instead, will go into the World Group I Playoffs next year.

In the crucial third match of the tie that lasted 1 hour and 19 minutes, Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson delivered a solid performance to defeat the Indian duo of N Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

The Indian duo had their first chance in the third game of the opening set on Goransson's serve, earning a breakpoint with four straight points but the home team held firm.

Ramkumar was broken in the next game and Bergevi's strong hold put the Swedes up 5-2 and capitalised on the lead to win the set.

Ramkumar began the second set aggressively holding at love and Bergevi struggled with his opening serve making two double faults.

The Indians attacked but failed to capitalise leaving Goransson to finish with a simple put-away at the net. The Swedish pair maintained their lead and won the match when Ramkumar's forehand return flew wide on match point.

The reverse singles had been rendered inconsequential but Vishwakarma was handed a debut. The fifth reverse singles match that was scheduled between Leo Borg and N Sriram Balaji was cancelled.

India's dismal record against Sweden in the Davis Cup continued as it was the team's sixth defeat in as many ties.