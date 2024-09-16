Punjab FC secured a 2-1 victory against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday to kick off their Indian Super League campaign with three points to their name.

The game looked poised to end in a goalless draw, but all three goals of the match eventually came in the dying minutes.

Punjab FC attacker Leon Augustine earned a spot-kick in the 86th minute that skipper Luka Majcen stepped up to slot home comfortably.

The hosts struck back in the second minute of stoppage time with a wonderfully executed goal. Pritam Kotal played in an excellent curling cross from the right flank that an unmarked Jesus Jimenez headed powerfully into goal.

With the game heading for draw Punjab scrambled forward for one final attack. Majcen perfectly measured a volleyed pass forward that Filip Mrzljak slotted home from close range three minutes later to clinch the win.