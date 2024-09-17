NorthEast United left it late to start their Indian Super League campaign with a 1-0 win over tournament debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

The visitors’ Moroccan forward Alaeddine Ajaraei scored the only goal of the match in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the second half.

The game was a rather open affair with both teams creating chances while attempting to take control of the midfield.

The first real opening fell to NorthEast United FC’s star striker Guillermo Fernandez in the 10th minute when Jithin MS from the left flank found the Spaniard with a measured pass. However, Fernandez’s eventual shot was slightly off target.

The Kerala-born winger along with Nestor Albiach and Fernandez grew in confidence as the match went on. Jithin delighted the left flank with many darting runs while Nestor and Fernandez were trying to capitalize on the space given by the Mohammedan SC defenders.

After the 20th-minute mark, Mohammedan SC enjoyed a brilliant spell involving the likes of Alexis Gomez on the left flank and Mirajlol Kasimov. Courtesy of some persistent attacks, the hosts earned two corners in quick succession. However, they failed to make use of the chances.

The second period started with a brilliant run from Alexis Gomez but once again he failed to get the proper connection to test Gurmeet Singh from distance. Four minutes later, the Argentine midfielder made another piercing run down the middle but his final effort was way off target.

The goal eventually came in the 95th minute. Huidrom Thoi Singh played in a low cross that Ajaraei slotted home.

Mohammedan SC will host FC Goa next at home on September 21 while NorthEast United will continue in Kolkata as they face reigning ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant on September 23.