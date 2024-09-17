Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the men’s hockey Asian Champions Trophy final!

Defending champions India take on hosts China in what promises to be a good final in Hulunbuir City, China. India have won all six matches they have played so far scoring 26 goals and conceding only five.

India had beaten China 3-0 when these two played in the first round of matches with Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek scoring that day.

Screenshots in the blog courtesy Sony LIV and FIH.