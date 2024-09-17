Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy Final, India vs China live: Harmanpreet and Co look to defend title
Live updates from the men’s Asian Champions Trophy final where India take on hosts China.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the men’s hockey Asian Champions Trophy final!
Defending champions India take on hosts China in what promises to be a good final in Hulunbuir City, China. India have won all six matches they have played so far scoring 26 goals and conceding only five.
India had beaten China 3-0 when these two played in the first round of matches with Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek scoring that day.
