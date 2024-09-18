Jamshedpur FC came from behind to notch a 2-1 win against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in their first match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 until the 74th minute of the game, a goal a piece from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray ensured that the Red Miners bagged three points on the road.

Jamshedpur’s goalkeeper Albino Gomes was kept busy in the first half with the hosts creating a majority of the chances.

FC Goa did eventually take the lead through a goalkeeping blunder, as Armando Sadiku’s long-range effort was deflected off a defender’s foot but was still well within Gomes’ range. The goalkeeper however, inexplicably failed to collect the ball that hit his body and crashed into the net in first half stoppage time.

Jamshedpur FC increased the intensity as the game entered its final half an hour.

Siverio was awarded a soft penalty which he stepped up to convert in the 74th minute to level the scores.

The visitors took the lead in the 93rd minute of play through an excellent goal from Jordan Murray, who made space for himself just outside the left corner of the box before striking powerfully at goal. The ball hit the near post but was accurate enough for the deflection to fall into the goal.