GM Arjun Erigaisi returned back to winning ways as India beat the 2022 Asian Games champions Iran 3.5.0-5 in the eighth round of the 2024 Chess Olympiad open event in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

Erigaisi, who had drawn his game against China’s Bu Xiangzhi to end his six-match winning streak on Wednesday, took down GM Bardiya Daneshvar for India’s first win of the day on board three with the black pieces.

With this win Erigaisi also climbed up to a career-high live rating of 2792.7, further solidifying his spot as the world No 4.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi, who was rested on Wednesday, got the better of GM Pouya Idani with the white pieces on the fourth board and world championship challenger Gukesh Dommaraju beat GM Parham Maghsoodloo with the black pieces on the top board for his second consecutive win after a draw in the round six match against Hungary.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, on the second board, was the only Indian to drop points in the open section against Iran as he held on to a draw with the black pieces despite being in an inferior position against Amin Tabatabei.

India will next take on reigning champions Uzbekistan, who are second in the standings after eight rounds, on Friday.

India women lose to Poland

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team’s dream winning run was brought to a halt as they lost to Poland 1.5-2.5 in the eighth round of play on Thursday.

IM Divya Deshmukh recorded the only win of the match for India, beating IM Aleksandra Maltsevskaya with the black pieces on the third board to maintain her unbeaten run in the Olympiad.

It was the top two boards where India faced setbacks as Harika Dronavalli and Vaishali Rameshbabu both suffered defeats in their respective games.

While Dronavalli went down to IM Alina Kashlinskaya with the black pieces, Vaishali lost with the white pieces to GM Monika Socko.

Vantika Agrawal, playing with the white pieces on the fourth board, was held to a draw. The Indian had a better position but failed to spot a crucial move under time pressure as WIM Alicja Sliwicka held on to a draw to secure a win for Poland.

The win for Poland means that they are now level with India on 14 points after eight rounds in the standings.

India will next face off against the United States of America in the ninth round on Friday.