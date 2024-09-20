Bengaluru FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday to secure their second consecutive win in the Indian Super League this season.

Rahul Bheke, in the first half and Sunil Chhetri twice in the second half, found the back of the net to wrap up a comfortable victory to propel the Gerard Zaragoza-coached team to the top of the table. Coming off the bench in the 57th minute, Chhetri bagged a brace to become the joint-highest goal-scorer in the ISL, level with Bartholomew Ogbeche (63).

The hosts opened the scoring in the fifth minute, when Vinith Venkatesh’s corner was neatly volleyed home by Bheke, one of the club’s newest signings in the pre-season.

This was Bheke’s first ISL goal since he had struck one against Jamshedpur FC in February 2022. It was also his fifth goal in the ISL, with all of them coming from corners. He is the fifth-highest goal-scorer through corners in the competition, behind Ogbeche (10), Mourtada Fall (10), Roy Krishna (8), and Peter Hartley (6).

With the hosts looking for ways to find a second goal, Roshan Singh drew a foul off Hyderabad FC defender Leander D’Cunha inside the 18-yard box, and up stepped Chhetri to convert the penalty and bag his first goal of the season in the 85th minute.

Nine minutes later, Edgar Mendez played in a cross from the right that Chhetri met with a diving header that crashed into the net.