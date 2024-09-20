17 wickets fell on day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the hosts opened a 308-run lead.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who had rescued India from a precarious position on day 1 with their unbeaten 195-run stand, resumed play on day 2. Jadeja missed out on a deserved century as he was dismissed for 86 while Ashwin was dismissed for 113.

#Cricket #INDvBAN



Stumps, Day 2



India finish Day 2 in a commanding position. After Jadeja and Ashwin helped pile up 376 runs in the first innings, Bumran and Co dismissed Bangladesh for a mere 149 runs.



India lead by 308 runs with Pant and Gill batting at stumps.



IND:… pic.twitter.com/BDmEPNcnjY — The Field (@thefield_in) September 20, 2024

The rest of the Indian tail added 37 runs to India’s overnight score to post 376/10 in 91.2 overs. Hasan Mahmud, who run through the Indian top order on day 1, completed his five-wicket haul.

The Indian seam bowling attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj ran through the Bangladesh top order reducing the visitors to 40/5 in 13 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das tried to repair the damage but Jadeja struck in back to back overs to get rid of both of them. Bumrah and Siraj returned to mop up the tail and give India a 227-run lead.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s poor Test continued as they were dismissed for 5 and 17 respectively. At stumps, India were 81/3 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 33 and 12 respectively.