FC Goa held Mohammedan Sporting Club to a 1-1 draw at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday as the hosts registered their first point in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

Mohammedan Sporting dictated the majority of the game. They broke the deadlock in the 66th-minute courtesy of Alexis Gomez’s spot-kick. But Armando Sadiku’s header in stoppage time meant that the points were shared on the night.

The hosts dominated play through most of the first half and the early stages of the second before they were awarded a penalty after Odei Onaindia brought down Franca in the penalty box. The subsequent spot-kick was calmly converted by Gomez as the Black and Whites registered their first goal in ISL.

The visitors restored parity when Sadiku headed the ball home following a brilliant cross from Aakash Sangwan in stoppage time to salvage a point from the match.