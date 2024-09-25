India players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin have all prospered in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings after compiling centuries in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh played in Chennai.

Pant has re-entered the rankings in sixth position after scores of 39 and 109, Gill has moved up from fifth to a career-best 14th position after his unbeaten 119 in the second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin’s crucial 113 in the first innings has lifted him seven places to 72nd position.

Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who partnered in a decisive 199-run first innings partnership to build the base for a 280-run victory, have gained across the ranking lists.

Jadeja’s contribution of 86 in that partnership has helped him move up three places to 37th position in the batting rankings, Ashwin has consolidated his position at the top of the bowling rankings by gaining one rating point after his six-wicket second innings haul and Jadeja has moved up one spot to sixth position after finishing with five wickets in the match.

The two have also gained ranking points in the rankings for all-rounders. Jadeja has consolidated his position at the top with a career-best 475 points while Ashwin remains second but has added 48 points to go up to 370.

In other movements for India players, opener Yashaswi Jaiswal is in the top five for the first time after notching a half-century in the first innings and fast bowler Akash Deep is up 10 places to 88th after grabbing two wickets.