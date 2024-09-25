Men’s singles player Kidambi Srikanth and the mixed doubles pair of B. Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy were among the Indians who won in the opening round of the 2024 Macau Open Super 300 on Wednesday.

Srikanth, seeded sixth in the tournament, beat Israel’s Daniil Dubovenko 21-14, 21-15 in the men’s singles category to move into the second round. Sumeeth and Sikki had earlier gone past the Malaysian pair of Loo Bing Kun/Ho Lo Ee, beating them 24-22, 10-21, 21-13 in just under an hour.

The other wins were by Tasnim Mir who beat her fellow compatriot Devika Sihag 15-21, 21-18, 22-20 in the women’s singles Round of 32. It was a similar situation for Ayush Shetty who did the same to Alap Mehra in the men’s singles event, beating him in straight games.

Tanya Hemanth, Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah all exited the women’s singles event in the first round while Mithun Manjunath, Chirag Sen, Sameer Verma and S.Sankar Muthusamy all lost their respective opening matches in the men’s singles category as well.

Sikki Reddy however, wasn’t as successful in the women’s doubles event with partner Ruthvika Shivani, losing 17-21, 19-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Nicole Gonzales Chan and Chun Yun Yang. The other pair in the category, Apoorva Gahlawat and Sakshi Gahlawat, lost to Ding Ke Yun and Yi Luo from China.

Shivani also exited in the mixed doubles category with partner Rohan Kapoor as they were beaten by Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat in straight games.