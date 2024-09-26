Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, on Thursday, revealed that he plans on retiring from Test cricket at the end of next month's home series against South Africa in Mirpur.

However, if he is unable to attain security clearance to play in that series the upcoming second Test match against India in Kanpur, which will start on Friday, will be his last.

“It is my desire (to retire). I’ve shared it with the BCB and the selectors,” said Al Hasan in a press conference as reported by Cricbuzz. “They have agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything in the best possible way so that I can go back to Bangladesh and play those two Test matches, or that match in Mirpur, and finish my Test career there.

“And then when we play a series abroad, I can go out of the country safely. To play that (as my last) match is my desire. If that doesn't happen, then this (Kanpur Test) will be my last match,” he added.

Al Hasan was named in a murder case amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh last month.

The 37-year-old left hander also revealed that he has already retired from T20 Internationals.

“In T20Is, I felt I played my last match during the last game of the World Cup,” he said. “We've discussed this with the selectors and the board.

“I’ve been looking at the 2026 T20 World Cup. This is the right time for me to move on and BCB will look into some new players,” Al Hasan added.