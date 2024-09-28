The Indian challenge came to an end on Saturday at the 2024 Macau Open Super 300 as third seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand exited in the semi-finals of the women’s doubles event.

The Indian pair, ranked 23rd in the world, lost 17-21, 21-16, 10-21 to Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei in a match that lasted just one hour. This was the third time the Indians lost to Hsieh and Hung in 2024 alone, the other two times came in the Round of 32 and quarter-finals at the China Open and Canada Open respectively.

The Indians were quickly put on the back foot as Hsieh and Hung raced to an 8-5 lead in the first game. Although Treesa-Gayatri levelled to make the scoreline 8-all, the Chinese Taipei pair won five consecutive points to take a 13-8 lead.

The Indian pair once again fought back to make the scoreline 15-all, but Hsieh and Hung then held their nerve to close out the opening game 21-17.

The second game began on a more equal footing with the Indians going into the mid-interval break with a slim lead of 11-10. Treesa and Gayatri then raced ahead to a 17-12 lead before closing out the second game 21-16 to level the match at one-game all.

With all to play for in the deciding third game, Hsieh and Hung completely blew the Indians out of the water, racing to a 14-2 lead. Although Treesa and Gayatri then recovered to take the scoreline to 10-18, it was too late as the Chinese Taipei pair closed out the game 21-10 and eventually the match.