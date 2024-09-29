Sunil Chhetri attainted the feat of becoming the highest goal scorer in Indian Super League history as Bengaluru FC maintained their perfect start to the 2024-25 season with a 3-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC wasted no time in stepping their foot on the gas. The likes of Edgar Mendez, Chhetri and Venkatesh kept the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defenders on their toes from the first minute. The Blues had the first opportunity of the game when Vinith’s delivery from a freekick found Rahul Bheke in the box in the fifth minute. However, the experienced defender failed to test Vishal Kaith with his header.

Bengaluru were rewarded for their high-intensity football as Mendez scored the opener in the ninth minute. It was a well-worked corner from the hosts which reached Nikhil Poojary in the box. Poojary guided his header towards Mendez’s path and the Spaniard turned it past Kaith to hand Bengaluru FC the lead.

Bengaluru FC maintained their control and rightfully doubled the lead in the 20th minute courtesy of a goal from Suresh Singh. It was Mendez who made a darting run down the right flank and found Chhetri in the box with a well-weighted cross. The 40-year-old smartly flicked it into Suresh’s path, who slammed it home, doubling the lead for the hosts.

Moments later, the Mariners’ defence switched off again as Chhetri stole the ball from Apuia in midfield. However, his long-range effort was kept out by Kaith.

Bengaluru FC continued their rampant form in the second half. The Blues eventually added the third goal when Dippendu Biswas brought down Mendez in the penalty area, awarding the hosts a spot-kick. Chhetri stepped up and slotted it home in the 51st minute to etch his name in the history books as ISL’s highest goalscorer with his 64th strike.

The visitors kept pushing in search of an opening, so much so that Jose Molina even turned to Jamie Maclaren in the 66th minute. The Mariners did come close to scoring courtesy of Aldred and Cummings but their attempts lacked venom to test Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

The Mariners threw bodies forward in search of something from the game but the Bengaluru FC backline held their shape with aplomb.

On the contrary, Suresh initiated a counter-attack and found Sivasakthi Narayanan unmarked in the box. But the youngster’s effort was exceptionally kept out by Kaith, saving the Mohun Bagan SG from conceding another goal.