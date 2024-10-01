As India head into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai for the 2024 edition, plenty of eyes will be on spin-bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Over the last decade, Sharma’s development as a player has shaped her into a dynamic and versatile cricketer. From bowling to batting to fielding, she has become one of the go-to players for all the teams she competes for, especially the Indian national team.

As a senior member of the Indian team, her personal journey now reflects the broader journey of women’s cricket in India. And it is no surprise that the Indian cricket team will be banking on her to shine in the marquee event that starts on October 3.

According to Sharma, the biggest change for Indian women’s cricket has been the introduction and growth of women’s cricket leagues, such as the Women's Premier League in India and franchisee competitions overseas, such as the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, Caribbean Women’s Cricket League and The Hundred in England.

“When I debuted [for India in 2014] matches were rare and not always televised,” said Sharma in a conversation with Scroll in Lucknow. “Now, every match is live and the fans are there to support us. The growth in coverage is huge.”

Evolution in the past decade

What began as an uncertain journey marked by few opportunities has now transformed into a well-structured career for Sharma. This evolution has enabled the 27-year-old from Agra to flourish as a pivotal figure in both domestic and international cricket.

“I didn’t think much about it [in my early days with the national team],” she said. “My dream was just to play for India. As a youngster, you learn from senior players – how they play and their mindset.

“Now, as a senior player, I see many differences in myself. You become mentally stronger the more matches you play, and you gain experience from series and leagues outside India.”

Sharma initially began her career as a medium-pace bowler, but eventually transitioned to slow off-spin bowling.

The switch did not come easily, but with guidance and support from her local coaches and selectors, she gradually mastered the art of spin bowling.

Now amongst the top-ranked bowlers in the world, she is also a dependable batter and a reliable fielder.

Along with the 319 runs and 20 wickets across five Test matches, Sharma has scored 2,019 runs and taken 106 wickets in 89 One-Day Internationals. In Twenty20 Internationals, she has amassed 1,020 runs and claimed 131 wickets.

In The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, she recorded 289 runs and 18 wickets in 16 matches, while in the Women’s Premier League, she piled on 385 runs and 19 wickets in 17 matches for UP Warriorz. Additionally, she contributed 211 runs and taken 13 wickets in 13 matches in the Women’s Big Bash League Sydney Thunder.

Her experience is indeed beyond doubt.

In the 2024 season with the Warriorz, Sharma showcased her exceptional skills to solidify her status as a key player for the team. She had a particularly great outing with the bat as she amassed 295 runs at an average of 98.33 and a strike rate of 136.57. She also became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick at the WPL in a thrilling contest against Delhi Capitals.

“In the first season, I was batting lower down the order, but now I’m getting to bat higher up,” added Sharma. “I’ve worked a lot on power hitting and I think the results are there for everyone to see.”

Change in mindset

Along with her physical skills, even her mental strength has grown. With every match, she’s learned to stay calm under pressure, embrace challenges and shoulder more responsibility.

This resilience combined with her refined abilities has made her one of the most reliable and well-rounded players in the game today.

“I always think about how I can contribute to the team,” she said. “I’ve also learned a lot from my experiences and as a person, my mindset has also evolved with the game.”

Sharma’s mindset is a key factor in her success as a cricketer. Embracing challenges with a positive attitude, she views each match as an opportunity for growth and learning. This approach allows her to stay focused and calm under pressure.

“I always have the mindset to do well, no matter the situation,” said the all-rounder. “My goal is always to finish the game, especially when I’m batting.”

She added: “Whenever I practice in Agra, I imagine game situations like losing early wickets and how I would handle that. That mental preparation makes me stronger. I always tell myself that I can handle any responsibility, and that helps me push through tough situations.”

Hailing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Sharma spoke to this publication on the sidelines of a UP Warriorz event in Lucknow where she encouraged more women in the state to take up cricket, engaging with school and college students on the need for inclusivity in sports.

The elusive trophy

Sharma relishes these challenges as they strengthen and motivate her to become a better player. Like how she put in a crucial innings of 44 runs off 46 balls in the semi-final against England in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, Sharma thrives in high-pressure situations, whether it’s batting in challenging conditions or assuming responsibilities within the team.

Through this evolution, her support has been what she has received from the family who watch her games even with time differences during matches abroad.

“Their support motivates me,” added Sharma. “I also get inspiration from watching sports movies like Chak de India and Dangal. I often watch them when I hit a low.”

As she gears up for the T20 World Cup, Sharma’s mindset is clear. She will continue to thrive on challenges knowing that each game will bring her closer to the ultimate goal which is to secure the elusive ICC trophy for India.

“We’ve come close to trophies recently and the ICC trophy is something we’re all waiting for,” she said. “The men’s team returned with the World Cup trophy and we would be happy if we can do the double.

At the moment, her focus is on the World Cup. But beyond that, at the end of a successful 2024 season of franchise cricket, Sharma is ready to leverage her skills to contribute for the Warriorz in the bid for yet another trophy in the upcoming WPL season.