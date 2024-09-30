It was a packed Day 4 in Kanpur during the second Test between Bangladesh and India as the visitors were 26/2 at stumps on Monday.

Bangladesh had been dismissed for 233 with Mominul Haque remaining not out on 103. Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 3/50 while Akash Deep, Ashwin Ravichandran and Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets collectively.

India then responded with ferocity as they scored the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in their first innings to declare on 285/9.

Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order and KL Rahul in the middle order both scored blistering half-centuries and were ably supported by Virat Kohli (47), Shubman Gill (39) and captain Rohit Sharma (23). Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for the visitors, picking up four wickets apiece.

As the light faded away in Kanpur amidst clear skies, the hosts once again put Bangladesh on the backfoot with Ashwin taking the wickets of opener Zakir Hasan (10) and nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud (4). Mominul and Shadman Islam saw the remainder of the day out as Bangladesh trail by 26 runs.

The day began under sunshine, a welcome sign after the second and third days of the Test were washed out. But Bangladesh were held back by the likes of Bumrah and Akash Deep at the start of the morning session.

While Mominul held up one end of the strike to reach his century in 172 balls, the other end saw the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib and Litton Das all get out cheaply to further sink the visitors.

Mehidy got some good hits in off Bumrah before being dismissed by the same with an edge going to Gill at slip and ultimately Bangladesh were bowled out for 233.

The Indian openers had a solid plan in mind when they came out and both Sharma and Jaiswal showcased their intention as the hosts reached 50 within just three overs. Mehidy was then brought on to try and limit the damage and after a successful review in favour of India, the Bangladesh bowler slipped one through Sharma’s defences for the wicket.

Jaiswal remained undeterred and raced to his half-century in 31 balls, also bringing up India’s 100 in just 10.1 overs. Gill and Rishabh Pant continued this all-out attack on the Bangladesh bowlers, being halted only by Shakib in the end.

Kohli and Rahul continued the charge as well with the latter reaching his half-century in 33 balls. Kohli’s innings of 47 also saw him cross the landmark of 27,000 runs across all three formats in international cricket. However, after Kohli’s dismissal off Shakib, Bangladesh then picked up four wickets cheaply to reduce India from 269/5 to 285/9 before Sharma decided to declare.

It was a nervy 11 overs for the likes of Islam and Zakir, with the latter unable to deal with Ashwin’s variations and had to return to the dugout after being trapped in front for 10. Hasan Mehmud’s stay at the crease also didn’t last long despite a reprieve when Rahul put down a chance in the slips off Akash Deep, when Ashwin snuck through his defences to bowl him.