Hyderabad FC opened their tally in the points table with a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC at the Gachibowli Stadium to kick-off matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League tonight on Tuesday.

The home team were down to 10 players after Parag Shrivas was sent off in the 71st minute following a foul on Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields. However, they held together admirably well to keep the Marina Machans at bay and earn their first points of the campaign.

Boosted by the presence of Cy Goddard and Allan Paulista upfront, Hyderabad FC seemed eager to press their intent in the proceedings right from the onset. They stretched the Chennaiyin FC defence by dragging their defenders wide as the aforementioned duo of Goddard and Paulista entered the box from the centre to pounce upon the open spaces.

One such instance in the ninth minute saw them come touchingly close to breaking the deadlock, with the opposition’s backline being caught off-guard. Goddard was barely a few yards away from goal when his squared off delivery for Paulista was squandered by the latter as the home team let go of arguably their best opportunity to take the lead in the game.

Chennaiyin FC aimed to capitalise on that with dynamic striker Daniel Chima Chukwu taking the onus to get Owen Coyle’s men a step ahead in the contest. Chukwu’s fleet footwork helped him get past the Hyderabad FC duo of Alex Saji and Isaac Vanmalsawma in the 35th minute. He then tested goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh from an acute angle, but the effort didn’t trouble the custodian and the two teams entered the half-time break without a goal to their name.

Shrivas’ departure from the proceedings provided a numerical advantage to Chennaiyin FC and towering defender Ryan Edwards had a golden opportunity to maximise that from a corner kick in the 73rd minute.

Edwards was left unmarked on the far post, but his headed effort didn’t land on target. Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto focused on consolidating the one point after that, as they maintained absolute defensive discipline and kept Chennaiyin FC away from goal for the remaining portion of the game.