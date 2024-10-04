In a major boost to Indian hockey, the Hockey India League is set to make a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, with the 2024-25 edition bringing an exciting new era to the sport.

Officially announced on Friday, the Hockey India League 2024-25 will feature eights men’s teams and six women’s teams. This will mark the first time a standalone women’s league will run concurrently with the men’s competition.

The return of the Hockey India League is not only a significant moment in the history of the sport but also a major step forward in promoting women’s hockey. The introduction of an exclusive women’s league within the HIL framework provides a powerful platform for female athletes to demonstrate their prowess, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive future for Indian hockey.

Adding to the excitement, the press event also revealed the men’s and women’s franchises that will compete in this edition of the league.

Men’s Franchises and their Owners 1. Chennai – Charles Group 2. Lucknow – Yadu Sports 3. Punjab – JSW Sports 4. West Bengal – Shrachi Sports 5. Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment 6. Odisha – Vedanta Limited 7. Hyderabad – Resolute Sports 8. Ranchi – Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited Women’s Franchises and their Owners 1. Haryana – JSW Sports 2. West Bengal – Shrachi Sports 3. Delhi – SG Sports and Entertainment 4. Odisha - Navoyam Sports Ventures Private Limited Two of the women’s franchises will be announced shortly after the closure of legal proceedings in the coming days.

Notably, the player auction for the 2024-25 Hockey India League will be held from 13th to 15th October in New Delhi.

Each franchise will build a 24-player squad, consisting of at least 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of four junior players) and eight international stars. This balanced approach is designed to nurture local talent while adding international flair to to the competition.

The HIL 2024-25 will see its matches played across two venues – Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha – with the women’s league final scheduled for 26th January 2025 in Ranchi and the men’s final to be held on 1st February 2025 in Rourkela.

Each match will result in a winner, with shootouts being introduced for tied games to ensure every encounter concludes decisively.