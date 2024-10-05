The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Saturday, announced Tilak Varma as the replacement for an injured Shivam Dube ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old Dube has reportedly picked up a back injury, rendering him unavailable for the entire series which starts with the first match in Gwalior on Sunday.

“All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury,” read a statement from BCCI. “The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam’s replacement.”

Varma, who has featured for India in 16 T20 Internationals, will join the squad ahead in Gwalior ahead of the first match of the series.

The second T20I will be played in Delhi on October 9, while the third and final match of the series will be played in Hyderabad on October 12.