The International Olympic Committee has reportedly suspended all funding to the Indian Olympic Association due to no signs of resolution on the infighting at the sports body.

According to a report in the Sportstar, IOC director James Macleod informed IOA president PT Usha that the IOA’s funding will be suspended due to internal disputes and governance issues.

In a letter sent to Usha and marked to the IOC member from India, Nita Ambani, Macloed stated, “We have carefully reviewed again, the situation as presented to us. There are obvious ongoing internal disputes and governance issues facing the IOA including a number of reciprocal allegations which have been raised within the executive council.

“This situation creates a lot of uncertainty and needs clarification and therefore until further notice, the IOC and Olympic solidarity will not make any payments to the IOA, except for direct payments to athletes benefiting from Olympic scholarships.”

In a press release, Usha placed the blame for the suspension on IOA treasurer and Weightlifting Federation of India chief Sahdev Yadav.

“The Indian Olympic Association is deeply concerned over the severe financial repercussions caused by the failure of the IOA treasurer to file the necessary annual financial reports despite repeated reminders from the International Olympic Committee,” read the statement.

Over the last few months, there has been a public fallout between Usha and the IOA executive council members – a body that includes seasoned administrators and former athletes.

The infighting began with Usha’s appointment of Raghuram Iyer as IOA CEO on a monthly salary of Rs 20 lakh, which did not sit well with the executive council members.