As many as 54 players, including 18 from abroad, were sold on the opening day of the Hockey India League 2024-25 auction in New Delhi on Sunday.

All eight franchises spent 16 crores, 88 lakhs and 50 thousand on Day 1 as the the core players of the Indian men’s hockey team, along with overseas drag-flickers fetched big bids.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the most expensive player with Soorma Hockey Club securing his services for Rs 78 lakh. The franchise also bought the first player who went under the hammer, Gurjant Singh, for Rs 19 lakh.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy of the day, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakh. Germany’s Gonzalo Peillat was the most expensive overseas player as he was bought for Rs 68 lakh by Hyderabad Toofans along with the Netherlands’ Jip Janssen who was acquired for Rs 54 lakh by Tamil Nadu Dragons.

Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas (Rs 48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh (Rs 48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sumit (Rs 46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (Rs 42 lakh to Team Gonasika).

Dutch duo of Lars Balk and Duco Telgenkamp were among the day’s top foreign buys. While Balk was acquired for Rs 40 lakh by UP Rudras, Telgenkamp was bought for Rs 36 lakh by Tamil Nadu Dragons.

Foreign goalkeepers – Ireland’s David Harte (Rs 32 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Germany’s Jean-Paul Danneberg (Rs 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), and the Netherlands’ Pirmin Blaak (Rs 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) – also fetched big bids.