Indian team player Udita Duhan was the most expensive player at the Hockey India League 2024-25 player auction for the women’s event, at the auction in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Four franchises will be competing in the inaugural women’s tournament that will take place in Ranchi later this year.

Duhan was acquired by the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh, while the Dutch star Yibbi Jansen was the costliest overseas player, bought for Rs 29 lakh by Odisha Warriors.

Promising young Indian players Lalremsiami (Rs 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sunelita Toppo (Rs 24 lakh to Delhi SG Pipers), and Sangita Kumari (Rs 22 lakh to Delhi SG Pipers) attracted significant attention from the franchises.

Among the current Indian women's hockey core group, Salima Tete (20 lakh) and Savita Punia (20 lakh) were bought by Soorma Hockey Club, while Delhi SG Pipers acquired Navneet Kaur for 19 lakh.

Meanwhile, several overseas players, including Belgium’s Charlotte Englebert (Rs 16 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club), Germany’s Charlotte Stapenhorst (Rs 16 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club), and Australia’s Jocelyn Bartram (Rs 15 lakh to Odisha Warriors) were the notable buys.

After approving a request from unsold players of the Indian senior women's and junior women's teams to reduce their base price to 2 lakh, players such as Madhuri Kindo (Rs 3.40 lakh to Odisha Warriors), Jyoti Chhatri (Rs 5 lakh to Odisha Warriors), Deepika Soreng (Rs 2.20 lakh to Soorma Hockey Club), and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (Rs 4.90 lakh to Odisha Warriors), among others, secured their place in the inaugural edition of the women’s HIL.

List of top five buys

Udita - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 32.00 lakh

Yibbi Jansen (NED) - Odisha Warriors - 29.00 lakh

Lalremsiami - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - 25.00

Sunelita Toppo - Delhi SG Pipers 24.00 lakh

Sangita Kumari - Delhi SG Pipers - 22.00 lakh