The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the 2024 Denmark Open Super 750 in the opening round on Wednesday.

Up against the fifth seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia, Treesa-Gayatri went down 21-19, 17-21, 15-21 after being a game up.

The lower ranked Indians started well in contest, but failed to sustain their momentum as they fell to a sixth loss against the Malaysian pair in their seventh encounter.

Later in the day, women’s singles shuttler Unnati Hooda lost 15-21, 21-13, 18-21 at the hands of Lauren Lam of the United States.

The 17-year-old Indian gave a good account of herself in the 60-minute long contest but fell short after forcing a decider.

Earlier in the day, men’s singles shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakaran too crashed out of the competition in the first round following a 15-21, 21-17, 20-22 hard fought loss to Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang.

The mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy too ended their campaign after a 22-20, 19-21, 22-24 loss to Canada’s Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang.

The four losses in the day, leaves PV Sindhu in women’s singles as the lone Indian standing in the tournament.

The double Olympic medallist will take on China’s Han Yue in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.