Chennaiyin FC came from behind to score a 3-2 win over NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in as the Indian Super League resumed on Thursday.

A brace from Wilmar Jordan Gil and a spot-kick from Lukas Brambilla helped Owen Coyle’s men return to winning ways.

The hosts started the match strongly, producing a sensational counterattack, which ended with Parthib Gogoi finding an unmarked Nestor Albiach in space in the penalty box, who tapped into an empty goal in the fifth minute

Chennaiyin FC drew level in the 25th minute after Conor Shield’s corner kick found Wilmar Gil, who headed home from close range.

The equaliser swayed things in Chennaiyin FC’s favour as they started to raise the tempo of their gameplay. In the 34th minute, a shirt tug from Michel Zabaco on Ryan Edwards saw Chennaiyin FC get rewarded with a penalty. Lukas Brambilla stepped up and calmly slotted it past Gurmeet Singh, handing the Marina Machans a crucial lead.

The second half was more of the same for both teams. However, Chennaiyin FC made the most of their opportunity when Gil doubled the lead in the 51st minute after the entire NorthEast United FC defence switched off, expecting it to be flagged offside.

Laldinliana Renthlei was given marching orders in the 83rd minute after he received his second yellow card. There was drama left in the game as Yadwad dragged Alaaeddine Ajaraie down in the penalty box, handing NorthEast FC United an opportunity to pull one goal back. Ajaraie stepped up and deceived Samik with a calm spot-kick in the 89th minute, marking his fifth goal in as many games this season.

However, in the end, it was not enough for the Highlanders to salvage something from the game as Chennaiyin FC grabbed the three points.