Washington Sundar achieved career-best figures of 7/59 as India dominated the proceedings, on Thursday, in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune.

The hosts reached 16/1 at stumps on Day 1, trailing by 243 runs after the Kiwis were bowled out for 259 in the first innings.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. Although New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham early on, the other opener in Devon Conway helped his team gain a steady foothold in Pune.

However, Washington, who was called up for the second Test from his domestic duties just three days ago, was the main trouble for the visitors. Ashwin Ravichandran and Ravindra Jadeja also combined as India tightened things up with spin in response to their outing in Bengaluru.

New Zealand reached lunch at 92/2 with the loss of Latham and Will Young, the latter having been sent back for 18 after a review. The batter having edged a delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Ashwin.

The second session of the day began with New Zealand scoring runs freely until Conway fell to Ashwin for a well-struck 76. Rachin Ravindra, the hero of the Bengaluru Test win, also brought a certain amount of stability as the other end struggled to counter Washington.

The young spinner got into his rhythm in the overs right before tea and wrapped up the Kiwi innings, starting with Rachin right after tea. The latter’s half-century was the only shining light for the visitors who were bowled out for 259, also helped by a handy knock of 33 from Mitchell Santner. Ashwin was the other Indian bowler to take wickets with figures of 3/64.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who would have liked to have a better showing after the outing he had in Bengaluru, was unfortunately undone by a good Tim Southee delivery that swung away only to take the top edge off for a duck.

Subhman Gill and Yashashvi Jaiswal saw India through with no further hiccups on Day 1.