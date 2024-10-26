India ended their campaign at the 2024 Sultan of Johor Cup with a bronze Medal after they beat New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout on Saturday.

India's goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh held his nerves to make three excellent saves, while strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored in the tense shootout.

Earlier in regulation time, Dilraj Singh (11’) and Manmeet Singh (20’) had given India a roaring start, but New Zealand thawed India’s plans in the final quarter with goals by Owen Brown (51’) and Jonty Elmes (57’).

India got off the blocks with tactful and compact attack. Swift, short passes. and skillful dribbling helped them find success as early as in the 11th minute when Dilraj scored from an assist made by Mukesh Toppo.

Earlier in the quarter, Anmol Ekka and Chandan Yadav along with Arshdeep Singh contributed to the team’s attack but their attempts didn’t pay off, but Dilraj was on target to put India ahead 1-0.

India controlled the game in the second quarter too. Their defence was on point and stalled New Zealand forwards from creating scoring opportunities.

However, a defensive error in the 19th minute saw India concede a penalty corner. But the defence line did well to block back-to-back corners.

In the following minute, a brilliant display of stickwork and combination between Manmeet, Ekka and Toppo saw them score stupendous field goal. The 2-0 lead in the 20th minute put India in good stead.

Riding on a good start, India created a flurry of chances before the second hooter but they could not extend the lead.

While the third quarter was goalless, New Zealand bounced back in the fourth quarter scoring two crucial goals that put India's hopes of winning the bronze in a limbo.

In the 51st minute, Bradley Rothwell assisted Brown from the right flank with a strong cross pass that was perfectly tapped into the net.

Pressing forward, hunting for an equaliser, New Zealand found success in the 57th minute when Elmes, who scored a hat-trick against India in their previous game, struck a field goal.

In the previous minutes, both teams had traded penalty corners but neither found success, however, Elmes goal meant that the match would go into a shootout.