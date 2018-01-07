Indian Football

I-League: Mohun Bagan return to winning ways under new coach, defeat defending champs Aizawl 2-0

The win helped the Kolkata giants arrest a four-match winless streak.

by 
AIFF Media

A new-look Mohun Bagan beat defending champions Aizawl FC 2-0 to finally arrest their four-match winless streak in the I-League football tournament on Sunday.

The win, however, did not come easy for a wasteful Mohun Bagan who got a dramatic 53rd minute lead with Masih Saighani’s own goal, while Aser Dipanda Dicka (75th) sealed the issue as the Mariners got off to a winning start under new coach Shankarlal Chakraborty.

The former champions’ last win came about a month ago on December 10, a 5-0 rout of Churchill Brothers but since then their campaign hit a roadblock with three successive draws and a loss.

The win pushed Mohun Bagan to fourth position with 13 points from eight matches, while Aizawl remained on 10 from six games.

Having promoted to chief coach after Sanjoy Sen stepped down following their slump, Chakraborty rung in six changes including their new recruit Aussie midfielder Camron Watson and a fit-again Arijit Bagui.

Watson and Raynier Fernandes did a fine job at the centre of the pitch, while Bagui and Nikhil Kadam made inroads from Aizawl’s left flank.

But a goal eluded them in the first half in which Aizawl FC struck the woodwork early on.

Stroke of luck

Dicka and Ansumana Kromah were at their wasteful best and missed open nets on a couple of occasions as the first goal of the match finally came in the most dramatic fashion.

Saighani outstretched his leg to deny Dicka a finish on the cross but ended up tapping the ball into his own goal giving the green and maroon fans some sigh of relief.

In fact Mohun Bagan had their stroke of luck early in the 14th minute when Kareem Omolaja’s thunderous shot from a long range curled in to hit the woodwork behind an outstretched Shilton Paul.

Mohun Bagan had their best chance in the 38th minute but Shylo Mama came in the way with a brilliant goalline save.

Goalkeeper Avilash Paul was out of position and Kinglsey tried to head it in from a Raynier corner but Mama came to Aizawl’s rescue by blocking the header in front of the goal.

In the 22nd minute, chaos reigned supreme in the Aizawl box as Avilash Paul found himself out but recovered to clear the ball which went to Dicka but he chose to pass it on to Kadam despite an open goal in front of him.

In the 62nd minute, there was another open miss and this time Kromah failed to head it home.

Dicka made the best use of a long ball as he dribbled past an advancing Aizawl goalkeeper Avilash Paul on the left before slotting it home with his left foot.

Moments later there was another injury blow for the hosts as the Liberian Kromah was seen limping out of the ground.

Aizawl tried to bounce back but Mohun Bagan held on to their lead to secure their first win in a month.

Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.