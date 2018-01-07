India vs South Africa: Third day’s play abandoned as drought-hit Cape Town finally receives rain

Persistent rain washed out the entire third day’s play in the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday.

Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday and they duly arrived early in the morning. It didn’t stop raining at all, instead picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached.

It did stop raining intermittently post scheduled lunch time. The groundsmen even got down to work, with the umpires looking around, and the Super Sopper was put to use as well. Three covers were taken off to aid in the drying process.

But rain returned with a vengeance and put their efforts to nought. All the puddles, that had been cleared initially, were back on the outfield.

Play will begin at the usual time on Monday.

98 overs will be bowled on each of Day 4 and 5.

Post lunch, the Indian team too arrived at the ground. To use up the day, a few players as well as support staff made their way to the indoor nets facilities. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjay Bangar and Bharat Arun were spotted amongst the first bunch heading there.

Despite the loss of an entire day, the match is set for a result with two more days to come.

On day one, South Africa were bowled out for 286 runs in the first innings with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 4/87. India were reduced to 28/3 at stumps.

On day two, India finished with 209 runs in their first innings, surrendering a 77-run lead. South Africa were 65/2 at stumps with an overall lead of 142 runs. Hardik Pandya single-handedly kept his side in contention with 93 runs off 95 balls and then took 2/17 as well.

Dale Steyn, on his comeback to Test cricket, suffered a heartbreaking heel injury whilst bowling during the Indian first innings. He has been ruled out of the remainder of this Test, and the series as a result.

Brief scores