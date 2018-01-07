ISL: Fernandez’s last-minute strike helps Delhi Dynamos snatch dramatic draw against Chennaiyin FC

Guyon Fernandez’ 90th minute strike helped Delhi Dynamos snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC and end the visiting team’s six-game losing streak at the Indian Super League on Sunday.

Like in the previous home game against Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin allowed the visiting team to score in the dying minutes to end with a draw.

Jeje Lalpekhlua was the star for Chennaiyin adding two goals to his tally but the resilient Dynamos’ denied the host its sixth win in nine games this season.

With the host 2-1 up and the game looking almost sealed, substitute Fernandez tapped in a header from Kalu Uche to secure a rather unexpected draw.

Chennaiyin with one point from the game, goes to the top of the standings with 17 though Bengaluru FC could overtake them if they beat ATK in the day’s second game.

Jeje’s effort goes in vain

Earlier, Chennaiyin went into the lead for the first time in the game in the 51st minute and it was thanks to Jeje. Gregory Nelson released a ball to Germanpreet Singh, who passed it to Jeje inside the box.

The striker turned beautifully to get past his man and fired a shot at the top right corner, beating diving Delhi goalie Xabier Iruetaguena.

The second half saw both teams go on the attack. The introduction of Raphael Augusto in the 75th minute injected some spark into the proceedings as he orchestrated some good moves, though the much-expected goal didn’t come about.

It was Delhi which got on the scoresheet first with a goal in the 24th minute when David KC Ngaihte headed home a neat cross from S Nandakumar.

Lallianzuala Chhangte passed the ball to Nandhakumar, who made an over-lapping run. The full back in turn, put in an inch-perfect ball to Ngaihte, who headed it past the Chennaiyin keeper Karanjit Singh to silence the home crowd.

Chennaiyin levelled in the 42nd minute when Jeje Lalpheklua headed in a chip from Rene Mihelic. It was his fifth goal of the tournament.

The striker appeared to spur the home team as they kept pushing forward and Germanpreet Singh’s shot was stopped by the Delhi custodian towards the end of the first half which ended with honours even.