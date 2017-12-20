Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Yuvraj steers Punjab to 2-run win over Delhi, Karthik props up Tamil Nadu

Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir began their quest to get fresh IPL contracts in earnest, hitting half-centuries, as Punjab pipped Delhi by two runs in a marquee North Zone encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Yuvraj scored 50 off 40 balls, an innings that was overshadowed by Manan Vohra’s 74 off 50 balls, as Punjab scored a decent 170/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Gambhir kept Delhi in the game with a 54-ball 66, but his team finished at 168/4 in 20 overs.

Three IPL franchises – Delhi Daredevils (CEO Hemant Dua), Mumbai Indians (TA Sekar) and RCB (Avinash Vaidya) had their representatives checking out the form and fitness of various players before the auctions on January 27 and 28.

The BCCI tournament’s sole purpose is to give talent scouts of various franchises a taste of new talent and an update on the form of some proven performers.

The two seasoned pros, Yuvraj and Gambhir, who till recently were sought-after T20 players, showed their prowess, albeit with sporadic success during a morning match in which, save Vohra, the other youngsters didn’t impress much.

Yuvraj hit a straight six off leg-spinner Tejas Baroka (0/32 in 2 overs) apart from some eye-catching boundaries off Kulwant Khejroliya and Pradeep Sangwan.

The only bowler that gave Yuvraj some trouble was Navdeep Saini, whose extra pace was too hot to handle for the veteran India discard.

Vohra, on the other hand, was comfortable against the Delhi attack hitting as many as six sixes.

In reply, Delhi looked in command when Gambhir and young Rishabh Pant (38, 25 balls, 1x4, 3x6) added 73 in 9.4 overs before the youngster was run out.

He was finally out trying for a second run as Punjab pulled things back during the final overs.

With 13 required off the last over, one-time ‘Auction Sensation’ Pawan Negi (who was paid Rs 8.5 crore by DD for his all-round skills) failed to hit a single boundary while rookie Lalit Yadav, in his bid to impress Hemant Dua and Co, tried all sorts of fancy shots without success.

Brief Scores

Punjab 170/3 (Manan Vohra 74 off 50 balls, Yuvraj Singh 50 off 40 balls) beat Delhi 168/4 (Gautam Gambhir 66 off 54 balls, Rishabh Pant 38 off 25 balls; Harbhajan Singh 0/31 in 4 overs) by 2 runs.

Himachal Pradesh 130/8 (Nikhil Gangta 31, Parveez Rasool 2/15 in 4 overs) beat Jammu & Kashmir 97 in 17.4 overs (Pankaj Jaiswal 4/15) by 33 runs.

Vignesh, Karthik star as Tamil Nadu beats Kerala

Medium-pacer K Vignesh with a five-wicket haul and Dinesh Karthiks half-century starred as Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by 35 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy South Zone T20 cricket tournament.

Tamil Nadu made 184 for 7 in 20 overs and restricted Kerala 149 for 7 to emerge victor.

It is the team’s second consecutive win after beating Andhra on Monday.

Sent in to bat by Kerala captain Sachin Baby, Tamil Nadu lost K Bharath Shankar (7) in the third over, caught and bowled by Sandeep Warrier.

Dinesh Karthik, who hammered a quickfire half-century against Andhra Pradesh yesterday, continued his good form and played numerous attractive strokes.

He reached 50 in 28 balls and lashed 20 runs in the next 10 balls he faced to power Tamil Nadu.

Along with the left-handed M S Washington Sundar, Karthik added 92 runs in quick time as the Kerala bowlers struggled to contain them.

Karthik looked in impressive touch as he blasted eight fours and four sixers in his 38-ball 71 to put Tamil Nadu on course for a solid score.

He was dismissed by Fabid Ahmed going for a big shot only to be caught by Basil Thampi.

Sundar too played confidently and hit two boundaries and a six in his knock of 30 before he became Warrier’s second scalp.

Skipper B Aparajith (34 off 25 balls, 1X4, 2X6) and the aggressive N Jagadeesan (35 off 19 balls, 3X4, 2X6) put the Kerala bowlers to the sword and took the score to 184.

Warrier was the best bowler for Kerala as he took two wickets and conceded only 23 runs in fours.

Basil Thampi was the most expensive, giving away 52 runs in his four overs and took one wicket.

Chasing a rather stiff target, Kerala were in early trouble at 11 for 3 after 2.4 overs as Vignesh wrecked the top-order.

He scalped Sanju Samson (2), Vishnu Vinod (1) and Rohan Prem (4) in his first two overs to hand Tamil Nadu the edge.

KB Arun Karthick (31) and skipper Baby (51) got together to add 71 runs but it wasn’t enough to offset the early losses.

Later, he scalped Baby, having him caught by Sanjay Yadav after he had completed his half-century.

Salman Nazir (38) indulged in some big hitting towards the end, hitting five sixers in his 20-ball knock, delaying the inevitable.

While Vignesh took five wickets, Athisayaraj Davidson and R Sanjay Yadav got a wicket apiece.

Brief scores

Tamil Nadu 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 71, N Jagadeesan 35 not out, B Aparajith 34 not out) beat Kerala 149 for 7 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 51, Salman Nazir 38, KB Arun Karthick 31, K Vignesh 5 for 23) by 35 runs.

Hyderabad 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Akshath Reddy 65, Ambati Rayudu 44, Felix Alemao 2 for 35) beat Goa 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Sagun Kamath 47, Ravi Kiran 4 for 23) by 19 runs.

Karnataka 156 for 8 in 20 overs (Stuart Binny 47, KV Sashikanth 3 for 32) lost to Andhra Pradesh 157 for 3 in 18.2 overs (Ricky Bhui 46 not out, Ashwin Hebbar 35).