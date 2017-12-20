Syed Mushtaq Ali round-up: In-form Dhruv Shorey shines for Delhi, Jharkhand trounce Tripura

In-form Dhruv Shorey showed a different facet of his batsmanship, hitting four sixes in his unbeaten 59 off 44 balls as Delhi beat Haryana by seven wickets in a North Zone encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Chasing 154, Delhi romped home in 17 overs to remain in contention for the knock out stages after losing their opener against Punjab by two runs.

Shorey added 82 runs with Nitish Rana (39 off 26 balls) as Delhi were not for once put under pressure by Haryana.

Veteran Amit Mishra – looking overweight and unfit – was blasted for 32 runs in his three overs.

Dhruv, normally known for his defensive batting in longer formats, hit some straight sixes with ease as he controlled the proceedings from the start after Gautam Gambhir (19) and Rishabh Pant (9) didn’t score many.

When Delhi bowled, medium pacer Subodh Bhati (3/25 in 4 overs) replacing leg-spinner Tejas Baroka, used clever variation of slower deliveries as Haryana failed to deliver in the back 10.

Meanwhile, Punjab registered their second successive victory beating Services by eight wickets.

Batting first, Services scored a meagre 140 for nine in 20 overs with Manpreet Gony grabbing four for 18.

In reply, Mandeep Singh smashed his way to 84 off 56 balls alongside Yuvraj Singh (35 not out) to end the match in the 18th over.

Brief Scores (North Zone)

Delhi won by 7 wickets: Haryana 153/6 in 20 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 65 off 56, Subodh Bhati 3/25 in 4 overs). Delhi 154/3 in 17 overs (Dhruv Shorey 59 no off 44 balls, Nitish Rana 39).

Punjab won by 8 wickets: Services 140/9 (Manpreet Grewal 4/18). Punjab 141/2 in 19.1 overs (Mandeep Singh 84 no in 56 balls, Yuvraj Singh 35 no).

Gujarat out of contention

Opener Kedar Devdhar struck a whirlwind 61-ball century as Baroda whipped Gujarat by 36 runs to leap to the top of the table in the West Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 league at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

Baroda rode on Devdhar’s chanceless ton - the first of the zonal league - to pile on 175 for 7. They then bowled out their rivals for 139 in just 18 overs to notch up their second win on the trot and boosted their points tally to 8 from two games.

Gujarat, who suffered their third successive defeat in the league, are now left with no chance to make the knock-out even with a game still in hand in the five-team league.

Batting first, Baroda were in deep trouble against leggie Piyush Chawla and medium pacer Jayweer Parmar and were reeling at 25 for 4 with the wickets shared equally by the two bowlers.

Devdhar, who cracked exactly 100 runs laced with 4 sixes and eleven fours, and Swapnil Singh (44 in 28 balls) came together and rescued the innings with a blistering partnership of 101 at just under 10 per over.

Swapnil, who struck two sixes and three fours, was trapped leg before by Chawla in the 16th over with the score reading 126.

But Devdhar continued to bat well with the lower order and took the score to 166 before he was dismissed by medium pacer Ishwar Chaudhary in the 19th over. The opener’s second 50 was raised in just 18 balls as he went hammer and tongs.

Chasing the stiff target, Gujarat plunged straightaway into trouble to totter at 25 for four in the 5th over. The innings was revived by a fighting stand of 65 between Chirag Gandhi (52 in 41 balls) and Axar Patel, who cracked 33 in 19 balls.

However, once this fifth wicket partnership got broken at 90, there was little fight left in the Gujarat run chase although Gandhi stood his ground and was eighth out.

For Baroda, left arm medium pacer Arothe picked up 3 wickets and he was supported well by Atit Sheth, Soaeb Tai and Krunal Pandya, who all claimed two wickets apiece.

Brief scores:

Baroda 175 for 7 (Kedar Devdhar 100, Swapnil Singh 44; Piyush Chawla 3 for 45) beat Gujarat 139 all out in 18 overs (Chirag Gandhi 52, Axar Patel 33; Rishi Arothe 3 for 26).

All too easy for Jharkhand

An all-round Jharkhand trounced Tripura by 24 runs in a East Zone match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Opener Virat Singh (43 off 31) and Ishank Jaggi (33 off 36) helped Jharkhand reach 163 for six in 20 overs. Tripura began the chase well through Smit Patel (49 off 37) and Udiyan Bose (29 off 24) before Jharkhand bowlers bounced back to limit the opposition to 139 for nine.

Captain Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kaushal Singh took two wickets each for the home team.

In the other East Zone match, Odisha beat Assam by 51 runs. Odisha posted a modest 128 for nine but even that proved to be too much for Assam, who were shot out for 77 in 17.2 overs.

The bowling stars for Odisha were Abhishek Raut (3/14) and Prayash Singh (3/6).