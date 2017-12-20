indian cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karun Nair smashes 48-ball century, Rishabh Pant finds form

Nair’s knock of 111 was instrumental in Karnataka posting 179/9 in 20 overs against Tamil Nadu, who were later bowled out for 101.

by 
ARUN SANKAR/AFP

A superb ton by India discard Karun Nair and a four-wicket haul by leggie Pravin Dubey helped Karnataka end Tamil Nadu’s winning streak with a 78-run win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy South Zone T20 tournament.

Nair’s knock of 111 was instrumental in Karnataka posting 179/9 in 20 overs after being sent in to bat by Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar.

Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

No other Karnataka batsman crossed 20 even as Nair, who opened the innings, smashed eight fours and eight sixes in his 52-ball effort.

The only significant partnership was the one between Nair and R Samarth for the third wicket, which yield 83 runs.

The centurion kept going despite the team losing wickets at regular intervals.

Rookie slinger Athisayaraj Davidson with a five-wicket haul played a huge role in restricting Karnataka to 179 after they looked set for a big score at one stage.

Nair was among his victims as he ran through the lower order to finish with 5 for 30.

Tamil Nadu was in early trouble during the chase, losing opener Abhinav Mukund (1) and the prolific Dinesh Karthik (0), who had scored three successive fifties, to a run-out in the first two overs.

Despite a 48-run partnership between M S Washington Sundar (34) and Shankar (20), things went downhill for Tamil Nadu after they were separated.

Dubey, who ended Sundar’s stay, took three other wickets including that of the aggressive N Jagadeesan (16) to send Tamil Nadu hurtling to defeat.

Pant smashes half-century

Former captain Rishabh Pant made short work of a below-par Jammu and Kashmir with a 33-ball-51 as Delhi won their second match by eight wickets.

Delhi outclassed the wooden spooners of North Zone in all departments, never taking their foot off the pedal while chasing a paltry target of 101 in 11.3 overs.

Among the Delhi bowlers, left-arm spinner Pawan Negi (3/27 in 4 overs) was the most successful.

Rishabh hit a couple of straight sixes, including one off opposite number Parveez Rasool, which landed on the top-most tier of the Feroz Shah Kotla stand.

He also pulled the medium pacers with disdain, hitting seven boundaries while adding 84 in nine overs with the controversial Sarthak Ranjan, who got a reprieve before making 31 off 20 balls.

Interestingly, Ranjan was sent to open against the weakest team in the zonal leg, replacing last match’s half centurion Dhruv Shorey, who reportedly had an ankle injury.

Senior opener Gautam Gambhir, for only the sixth time in his 276-match T20 career, did not come to open the innings as Ranjan was given that opportunity.

He did hit three boundaries apart from two sixes.

The first of the two sixes was a catch that was taken by the fielder at long-on, but he crossed the boundary ropes after losing his balance.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Haryana notched up their first win, beating Punjab by five wickets.

Batting first, Punjab scored 134/9 in 20 overs with Mandeep Singh contributing 30 off 18 balls, while Yuvraj Singh was dismissed by India discard Jayant Yadav.

In reply, Haryana reached the target in 17.5 overs despite a tight spell by skipper Harbhajan Singh (2/16 in 4 overs).

Brief scores

  • Karnataka 179/9 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 111; Athisayaraj Davidson 5/30) beat Tamil Nadu 101 all out in 16.3 overs (MS Washington Sundar 34; Pravin Dubey 4/19). 
  • Hyderabad 129/9 in 20 overs (B Sandeep 39; Harishankar Reddy 3/30) lost to Andhra 133/4 in 18.2 overs (Ricky Bhui 73, Mohd Siraj 3/26).
  • Goa 138/8 in 20 overs (Keenan 36, KM Asif 3/25, Abhishek Mohan 3/30) lost to Kerala 140/1 in 15.5 overs (Sanju Samson 65*, KB Arun Karthick 37*). 
  • Jammu & Kashmir 100/9 in 20 overs (Parveez Rasool 37; Pawan Negi 3/27) lost to Delhi 101/2 in 11.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 51 off 33 balls, Sarthak Ranjan 31 off 20 balls) by 8 wickets. 
  • Punjab 134/9 in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 30, Amit Mishra 3/23 in 4 overs) lost to Haryana 134/5 in 17.5 overs (Harshal Patel 31 off 19 balls, Rahul Tweatia 37 off 22 balls; Harbhajan Singh 2/16 in 4 overs) by 5 wickets.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.