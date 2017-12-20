Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karun Nair smashes 48-ball century, Rishabh Pant finds form

A superb ton by India discard Karun Nair and a four-wicket haul by leggie Pravin Dubey helped Karnataka end Tamil Nadu’s winning streak with a 78-run win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy South Zone T20 tournament.

Nair’s knock of 111 was instrumental in Karnataka posting 179/9 in 20 overs after being sent in to bat by Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar.

Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

No other Karnataka batsman crossed 20 even as Nair, who opened the innings, smashed eight fours and eight sixes in his 52-ball effort.

The only significant partnership was the one between Nair and R Samarth for the third wicket, which yield 83 runs.

The centurion kept going despite the team losing wickets at regular intervals.

Rookie slinger Athisayaraj Davidson with a five-wicket haul played a huge role in restricting Karnataka to 179 after they looked set for a big score at one stage.

Nair was among his victims as he ran through the lower order to finish with 5 for 30.

Tamil Nadu was in early trouble during the chase, losing opener Abhinav Mukund (1) and the prolific Dinesh Karthik (0), who had scored three successive fifties, to a run-out in the first two overs.

Despite a 48-run partnership between M S Washington Sundar (34) and Shankar (20), things went downhill for Tamil Nadu after they were separated.

Dubey, who ended Sundar’s stay, took three other wickets including that of the aggressive N Jagadeesan (16) to send Tamil Nadu hurtling to defeat.

Pant smashes half-century

Former captain Rishabh Pant made short work of a below-par Jammu and Kashmir with a 33-ball-51 as Delhi won their second match by eight wickets.

Delhi outclassed the wooden spooners of North Zone in all departments, never taking their foot off the pedal while chasing a paltry target of 101 in 11.3 overs.

Among the Delhi bowlers, left-arm spinner Pawan Negi (3/27 in 4 overs) was the most successful.

Rishabh hit a couple of straight sixes, including one off opposite number Parveez Rasool, which landed on the top-most tier of the Feroz Shah Kotla stand.

He also pulled the medium pacers with disdain, hitting seven boundaries while adding 84 in nine overs with the controversial Sarthak Ranjan, who got a reprieve before making 31 off 20 balls.

Interestingly, Ranjan was sent to open against the weakest team in the zonal leg, replacing last match’s half centurion Dhruv Shorey, who reportedly had an ankle injury.

Senior opener Gautam Gambhir, for only the sixth time in his 276-match T20 career, did not come to open the innings as Ranjan was given that opportunity.

He did hit three boundaries apart from two sixes.

The first of the two sixes was a catch that was taken by the fielder at long-on, but he crossed the boundary ropes after losing his balance.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Haryana notched up their first win, beating Punjab by five wickets.

Batting first, Punjab scored 134/9 in 20 overs with Mandeep Singh contributing 30 off 18 balls, while Yuvraj Singh was dismissed by India discard Jayant Yadav.

In reply, Haryana reached the target in 17.5 overs despite a tight spell by skipper Harbhajan Singh (2/16 in 4 overs).

Brief scores

Karnataka 179/9 in 20 overs (Karun Nair 111; Athisayaraj Davidson 5/30) beat Tamil Nadu 101 all out in 16.3 overs (MS Washington Sundar 34; Pravin Dubey 4/19).

(Karun Nair 111; Athisayaraj Davidson 5/30) beat (MS Washington Sundar 34; Pravin Dubey 4/19). Hyderabad 129/9 in 20 overs (B Sandeep 39; Harishankar Reddy 3/30) lost to Andhra 133/4 in 18.2 overs (Ricky Bhui 73, Mohd Siraj 3/26).

(B Sandeep 39; Harishankar Reddy 3/30) lost to (Ricky Bhui 73, Mohd Siraj 3/26). Goa 138/8 in 20 overs (Keenan 36, KM Asif 3/25, Abhishek Mohan 3/30) lost to Kerala 140/1 in 15.5 overs (Sanju Samson 65*, KB Arun Karthick 37*).