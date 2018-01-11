Indian Super League

ISL: Delhi Dynamos hand Bengaluru their fourth defeat of the season

A profligate Bengaluru outfit slumped to a 2-0 loss.

by 
ISL / SPORTZPICS

Failure to convert chances cost Bengaluru FC dearly as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season, going down 0-2 to Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League (ISL) in New Delhi on Sunday.

In a game of equal exchanges, it was Delhi who managed to convert their chances through Lallianzuala Chhangte (72nd) and Guyon Fernandes (90+8 P) and emerge victorious in the early kick-off.

The Blues, who went down for the second time on the road, were handed another blow late on as defender Subhasish Bose was sent off with a straight red card in the seventh minute of injury time, meaning the left-back will miss the trip to Mumbai.

With 18 points, Bengaluru stay second in the standings, two points behind leaders Chennaiyin FC.
Bengaluru’s big chance came in the 18th minute when Dimas Delgado played a defence-splitting pass to pick out Harmanjot Khabra’s run through the center. But Khabra’s attempt to place his shot past Arnab Das Sarma’s left wasn’t the best and the keeper ended up saving it.

The Blues had another chance in the 29th minute when a swift counter saw Miku setting up Sunil Chhetri only for the captain’s charge in the box to be cut in time by a Pritam Kotal challenge.

End to end action

In a first half that ended goalless, the hosts too had a fair share of half-chances. Chhangte drew a save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the 35th minute while Kalu Uche and Romeo Fernandes kept Johnson and Rahul Bheke busy.

The first good chance of the second period fell to Braulio on the hour mark.

The Spaniard, however, should have done better to put Bengaluru ahead when he set himself up after a pass from Chhetri only to flash wide, before being replaced by Toni Dovale.

End-to-end action followed, and it was the hosts who managed to break the deadlock in the 72nd minute. Kotal contolled Paulinho’s through ball inside the box on the right, before sliding it to the wily winger, who made a run into the box and poked it past an onrushing Gurpreet in the Bengaluru goal.

With the Blues trailing, and needing a goal to turn things around, Roca brought in Alwyn George and Paartalu in place of Khabra and Dimas in a bid to go all-out.

Bengaluru were stationed in the rival half for the final 15 minutes, and Johnson almost pulled Roca’s men level in the 87th minute with a powerful header from Edu Garcia’s free- kick.

His attempt though went straight to Arnab, who managed to hold on to it. Four minutes into injury time, Bengaluru had another great chance to pull level, but Alwyn was denied by the keeper, before Lenny blasted the stray ball over.

As the Blues sent more bodies into the final third, the hosts managed to get another goal late on from a penalty kick after Subhasish received his marching orders for a shove on substitute Guyon Fernandes inside the box.

The Dutch striker stepped up and sent Gurpreet the wrong way to make it 2-0 and seal the win for Delhi Dynamos.

The Blues now face Mumbai City at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 18.

Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.