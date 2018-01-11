India in South Africa

Kohli-Pandya partnership can take the game away from South Africa, says Ishant Sharma

The duo looked comfortable at the crease as they battled through a tricky final hour on day two at Centurion.

Ron Gaunt/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

India were in a spot of bother at the close of play on day two but pacer Ishant Sharma feels the visitors have the chance to take the ongoing second cricket Test away from South Africa if Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya build up a good partnership on Monday.

Skipper Kohli scored a valiant 85 to keep the visitors afloat by finishing the day at 183/5 in reply to South Africa’s 335 in their first innings. Kohli held together India’s innings with a classy unbeaten knock which came off 130 balls and was studded with eight boundaries. Hardik Pandya (11 not out) was giving Kohli company at the crease.

The duo added 19 runs for the unbeaten sixth wicket. The visitors, who are down 0-1 in the three-match series, still trail South Africa by another 152 runs. “I think it’s pretty important partnership, obviously, because the way Virat is playing it is totally a different game. If Hardik gets going he can take the game away from the opposition. After tea, yesterday, the run out from him was a game changer for us. He backs his strength totally and I am hopeful they will take the game away from South Africa,” Ishant said.

“The balance is there currently. If Virat and Hardik have a good partnership then the morning session is going to very important for us. And it is vital how we play tomorrow [on Monday],” he added.

The classic ‘bowl in the right areas’

Image credit: Ron Gaunt/BCCI/SPORTZPICS
Image credit: Ron Gaunt/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

The 29-year-old took returned with figures of 3/46 on his return to the playing eleven.
Ishant later revealed that he was in line to play the first Test but didn’t take the field in Cape Town owing to illness. “Actually I cannot blame anyone for this. I was supposed to play the first Test but I fell ill as soon as we reached here. I wasn’t fully recovered from fever so I didn’t play the first game.

“I am the senior fast bowler of this team so I have to take responsibility. If I am ready to take those important wickets for the team, I am always up for it,” Ishant said.

Ishant said his plan was to make life difficult for the South African batsmen. “The game was opening up a bit because of runs in the first session on day one. So my effort was to keep bowling in good areas and bowl according to plans,” he said. “I always believe in my strength and my strength is bounce, so I always try to bowl where I can finish my ball on the top of off stump. I think that’s the best chance you give yourself to take more wickets and that’s what I was doing,” he added.

The tall fast bowler denied that India were in control of the game just yet, despite Kohli’s immaculate knock. “It was a pretty even day because we bowled them out pretty easily for 335 runs. On this kind of a wicket I think this was a good effort by the bowlers and we are at 183 for 5, so I think it was a pretty even day for both the teams.”

Talking about the pitch, he outlined that it is still good for batting and nothing could be ascertained about how it would play in the fourth innings when India are scheduled to bat last.
“As we expected there would be bounce on the wicket, but on the first day, the wicket was quite slow. It was two paced. On such wickets you have to be very disciplined so we did that. We were trying the not to open up the game because otherwise things will go out of your control. So we tried our best to make sure that the game doesn’t go out of control,” he said.

