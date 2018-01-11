If Hardik Pandya keeps making silly mistakes then he doesn’t deserve to be compared to me: Kapil Dev

India’s legendary allrounder Kapil Dev today said Hardik Pandya does not deserve to be compared with him if he keeps making silly mistakes like he did in the second Test against South Africa.

Pandya is often considered as India’s best all-rounder since the days of the legendary Dev.

Dev criticised Pandya’s batting performance in the second Test against South Africa in Centurion.

“If Pandya keeps making silly mistakes like these then he doesn’t deserve to be compared with me,” Dev told ‘ABP’ news.

Dev was reacting to Pandya’s dismissal in the second innings.

Chasing a target of 287 in the fourth innings, India were reeling at 65 for five when Pandya came into bat. Pandya was on 6 when he went for his famous ramp shot and chased a wide ball off Lungi Ngidi, only managing an edge to wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock.

In the first inning too, Pandya ran himself out when he forgot to ground his bat. The casual approach was criticised experts.

“He definitely has a lot of talent, he has shown it in the first Test, but I believe he needs to work on the mental aspect.” Kapil said.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil also mentioned that comparing the two was not ideal because Pandya is still in early stages of his cricketing career.

“I have played a lot of cricket with Kapil, really there is no comparison.”

Kapil played 15 years for India with terrific performance and Pandya is only in his fifth Test match. There is a long way to go,” Patil said.

The 135-run defeat in Centurion on Wednesday ended India’s nine-Test series winning run as South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber.

Wadekar blames lack for time to ‘acclimatise’ for SA loss

Former cricketer Ajit Wadekar has blamed the lack of time for Team India to “acclimatise” in South Africa for their humiliating Test series loss.

The 76-year-old former India skipper, however, praised the captaincy of Kohli.

“He (Kohli) is a good captain, but basically (in) South Africa (it) is very difficult to win, because the wickets are very fast.

“Our team did not have enough time to get acclimatised to those conditions (in South Africa) and that may be the reason (for the loss),” Wadekar told PTI.

India had decided not to play the practise game going into the first Test at Cape Town, which eventually they lost as the batsmen faltered in the second innings and the team folded up for 135.

A similar collapse was witnessed on Wednesday with the batsmen making a beeline to the pavilion and surrendering before the South African pace attack.

Asked whether lessons needed to be learnt by those who organise overseas tours, Wadekar quipped,

“I hope they learn the lesson because, they never seem to be learning the lessons and that’s the problem with them. Most of the guys (who are) in the (Cricket) Board haven’t (ever) handled the bat.”

India face the hosts in the third Test at Johannesburg next week and Wadekar feels the visitors should show some fight.

“We should try to fight it out. Generally, we play the same eleven and make one or two changes. Now those who are in reserve may be given a chance to see their potential at the highest level...that is very essential,” Wadekar said when quizzed how should the team approach the third Test.