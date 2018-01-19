In an interesting move, three franchises of the Pakistan Super League have decided to hire video analysts from India for the forthcoming edition of the league in the UAE.

A reliable source, aware of the developments, told PTI that Lahore Qalanders, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are planning to hire video analysts from India.

“Indian video analysts who work with Kolkata Knight Riders and another franchise have been offered the assignments in the third PSL edition,” the source said.

In the first two editions of the PSL, Lahore and Islamabad had local video analysts with the former hiring the top video analyst of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Talha Hashmi.

“But Talha has been told to wait and his contract for the third PSL is now on hold by the Lahore franchise,” the source said.

Coincidentally all three franchises looking for Indian video analysts will be coached and supervised by the former pace trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Aaqib Javed in the third PSL, which begins from February 25 in Dubai.

While Aaqib is head coach of the Lahore franchise, Waqar recently joined the Islamabad United while Akram has taken over affairs at the new entrant, Multan Sultans.

Akram, in particular, has spent a lot of time on the coaching staff of KKR in the Indian Premier League and Waqar also worked for a season in the IPL with the Hyderabad franchise.