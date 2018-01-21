Hosts Pune City FC dished out a dominating performance to outclass defending champions ATK 3-0 in an Indian Super League match at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday night.

Adil Khan (32nd), Diego Carlos (59th) and Rohit Kumar (77th) scored the goals to help Pune City bounce back from their lose against Chennaiyin FC in the last match.

Saturday’s win also cemented Pune City FC’s third place in the overall standings with 19 points, one behind second-placed Chennaiyin FC and two adrift of leaders Bengaluru FC.

It was Adil Khan, who drew first blood for Pune when he jumped over all his markers and found the back of the net with a solid header off Marcelinho’s curling corner kick.

At the stroke of an hour, Diego Carlos doubled the lead with a brilliant solo effort as he dribbled past one defender and found the back of the goal post with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box.

Rohit Kumar rounded off the tally with a stunning goal from the edge of the box after being fed by Sarthak Golui, who dribbled past Taylor.

Pune will now host Jamshedpur FC here on Wednesday, while ATK faces Chennaiyin at home on Thursday.