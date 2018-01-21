Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand played out a draw againt Peter Svidler of Russia in the eighth round of Tata Steel Masters underway in the The Netherlands.

Looking for his sixth record title, Anand took his tally to 4.5 points out of a possible eight and now needs to score at least two wins in the remaining five rounds to be in with a chance to win the title.

The runaway leader, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan met his nemesis in Anish Giri of Holland who played a fine game to cut the huge margin in points.

After his super victory, Giri joined Mamedyarov in lead on 5.5 points.

They were also joined by top rated Magnus Carlsen of Norway who put it across Gawain Jones of England.

Vladimir Kramnik of Russia signed truce with Wesley So of United States and the two now share the fourth spot on five points apiece while Anand and Sergey Karjakin of Russia remained joint third on 4.5 points apiece.

Grandmaster B Adhiban, the other Indian in the fray, played out a draw against Karjakin in this round and took his tally up to two points from eight games. Adhiban is yet to win a game in the event.

In the challengers section being organised simultaneously, Vidit Gujrathi came back to winning ways to beat Dmitry Gordievsky of Russia.

Vidit’s victory coming with black pieces, has put him back to joint lead along with Anton Korobov of Ukraine who was beaten by Amin Baseem of Egypt.