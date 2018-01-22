Four-Nation Invitational Tournament: India dig deep to beat New Zealand 3-2 in opener

Indian men’s hockey team had to dig deep as they beat New Zealand 3-2 in their opening match in the second-leg of Four-Nation Invitational Tournament on Wednesday.

Lalit Upadhyay (7th minute), Harjeet Singh (32nd) and Rupinder Pal Singh (36th) scored for India while New Zealand’s goals came from Daniel Harris (23rd) and Kane Russell (37th).

The home team were dominant early on and were quick to make potential circle penetrations but the Indian defence stood tall. India made a breakthrough soon when Upadhyay scored to give India the 1-0 lead.

The second quarter saw New Zealand fight back, constantly attacking the Indian circle which kept Indian goalkeeper P R Sreejesh busy at the post. One such circle penetration won New Zealand their first penalty corner of the match but Russell’s drag flick was saved by Sreejesh.

An error by an Indian defender saw New Zealand equalise in the 23rd minute when Harris scored from a rebound.

However, India made it 2-1 as Harjeet converted the team’s first penalty corner of the match.

Lalit later won India their second penalty corner in the 36th minute and this time Rupinder was bang on target as he improvised Ramandeep Singh’s injection to find the bottom right of the post.

A minute later, New Zealand bagged a penalty corner which was successfully executed by Russell, who kept it low to the left pocket to make 3-2. The last quarter saw New Zealand make desperate attempts to equalise but their efforts were constantly kept at bay by the Indian defence.

India will next take on Belgium in their second match.

