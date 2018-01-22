indian sport

MS Dhoni, Pankaj Advani to be conferred with Padma Bhushan award

2017 World Weightlifting Champion (48kg) Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Asian Games gold medallist tennis player Somdev Devvarman will receive the Padma Shri award.

by 
Reuters

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh and muktiple world champion cueist Pankaj Advani were on Thursday conferred with the country’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan.

Besides the duo, 2017 World Weightlifting Champion (48kg, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and former Asian Games gold medallist tennis player Somdev Devvarman were conferred with the Padma Shri award.

Besides, ace men’s singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also won the Padma Shri along side India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Petkar won an individual gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics, in Heidelberg, Germany. He set a world record in the 50m freestyle swimming event, at 37.33 seconds. In the same games he participated in javelin, precision javelin throw and slalom. He was a finalist in all three events.

Dhoni has been the recipient of many awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2008 and 2009 (the first player to win the award twice), the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007 and the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour in 2009.

Considered as the country’s most successful cricket captain, Dhoni led India to two World Cup triumphs – in the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 held in South Africa in September 2007 and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. India also won ICC Champions Trophy under him.

It was under his captaincy that India climbed to No. 1 in the ICC Test Rankings in December 2009.

Just like Dhoni, Advani also has a distinguished career, having won gold twice in Asian Games in 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou. He is also a multiple world-champion.

K Srikanth to get Padma Shri

Currently ranked third in the BWF rankings, Srikanth is looked upon as a future Olympic champion shuttler.

The 24-year-old shuttler’s real rise came last season when he won as many as six titles including four Super Series titles. He won the French Open, Denmark Open, Australian Open, Indonesia Open, India Open and China Open.

A product of Pullela Gopichand badminton academy in Hyderabad, Srikanth also finished runners-up in last year’s Singapore Open.

Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu claim to fame includes silver medal in the women’s 48kg weight class at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow.

But her real claim to fame came last year when she lifted a world record of 194kg in total (85 kg snatch and 109 kg clean & jerk) to win the gold in the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships held at Anaheim, CA, United States.

The List

Padma Bhushan
MS Dhoni, Pankaj Advani
Padma Shri
Kidambi Srikanth, Murlikant Petkar, Somdev Devvarman, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu,

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.