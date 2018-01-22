Hockey: India continue winning run in Four Nation tournament

Indian men’s hockey team defeated Japan 4-2 to remain unbeaten in the second-leg of the Four-Nation Invitational Tournament, here today.
After stunning victories against New Zealand (3-2) and Belgium (5-4), India overcame Japanese challenge with late strikes from Mandeep Singh (58th minute) and Ramandeep Singh (58th).
The other goal scorers for India were Vivek Sagar Prasad (12th) and Varun Kumar (30th) while Seren Tanaka (14th) and Shota Yamada (43rd) scored for Japan.
India will next play world no.3 Belgium, who beat hosts New Zealand 4-0, in the summit clash tomorrow.
India started well, keeping the ball for most part of the first quarter and drew first blood when Harjeet Singh dribbled through the midfield to find forward Arman Qureshi who passed it on to Vivek for the first goal.
India were slightly dodgy for the next few minutes as they gave up possession and were punished when Japan broke into a quick counter from the left flank. It was Seren Tanaka who drove into the Indian circle, beating defenders to level the scores.
While India built on their game in the second quarter, Japan were resolute in their defence.
But a lapse in concentration from Japanese defenders earned India back-to-back penalty corners, and Varun Kumar converted from the second opportunity to give his side a 2-1 lead.
Japan levelled the score when Yamada used a smart variation to catch Indian goal keeper Krishan Pathak off-guard in the 43rd minute.
Japan had a chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke after Indian infringement but Yamada’s flick was wide off target.
Mandeep then deflected a long hit to restore India lead in the 58th minute and Ramandeep then added another in the very next move to seal the match in India’s favour.
