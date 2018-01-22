India in South Africa

Third Test should have been called off, says South Africa batsman Dean Elgar

The batsman, who was struck on the helmet on Day 3 that sparked discussions of suspension of play due to the ‘dangerous’ pitch, said it was not worth the risk.

by 
Reuters

He took a lot of blows en route his brave 86 on a treacherous Wanderers pitch but South Africa opener Dean Elgar says it was not worth the risk and the third and final Test against India should have been called off on the third day itself.

Elgar took a nasty blow on his helmet in the ninth over of South Africa’s second innings which forced early stumps on day three but the match resumed next day after deliberations between the captains and match officials.

“I do think (it should have been called off earlier). On day three, the wicket didn’t play great. Batters got hit a hell of a lot of times. If there was a period to call it off, it was sooner,” Elgar said.

Referring to Philip Hughes’ death in November 2014 due to a head blow, Elgar said: “We had an incident of being hit in the head, where we could have had an incident of what happened in Australia. People want to watch Test cricket but we are also human beings.

“We are not just going to take blows and accept putting our bodies on the line. The situation could have been addressed sooner,” he said.

It was a Jasprit Bumrah delivery that hit Elgar under the grill after being pitched back of a length.

Elgar said he had never experienced such uneven bounce at the Wanderers before and was happy to walk off the field after the umpire finally decided to call off play.

“I had already been peppered three or four times before that. I know what was spoken throughout the day and I know they had a feeling of this wicket not being the greatest. It was extremely freak,” said Elgar, who had a concussion test on the third evening and on fourth morning.

“I’ve faced many fast bowlers before and I know the Wanderers wicket has that steep bounce, but I have never experienced it like that.

Which obviously put a bit of doubt in the umpires’ minds.

“I can’t think I would have played it any better because if it was that short on a wicket with bounce, it would have gone way over my head and at least given me some time to get out of the way. It’s a freak moment and thankfully the umpires had sanity about the incident.”

‘It’s nice bruises’

While the pitch looked dangerous on day three, it seemed a different surface on the fourth morning as Elgar and Hashim Amla added 119 runs for the second wicket.

Elgar said it required a different kind of batsman to succeed in those circumstances.

“A lot of times in Test cricket you fight with yourself, especially on a wicket that is allowing seamers to be on top of you,” he said.

“You’ve got to find another way to put your mind out of your current situation. I wish there was another way, but being knocked is not the worst thing I’ve ever been through in cricket.

“It is something that gets me a little feisty out there and it does create a tenacious aspect which I try and use to my fullest.”

In the end, Elgar took a lot of pride from his efforts, saying it was sort of a personal reward for him.

“It’s nice bruises. At least I have something to show for this Test match. It’s a little personal reward I guess.”

Elgar’s gritty innings also came for effusive praise from his captain Faf du Plessis.

“We know Dean has got incredible mental toughness. I think that is his biggest strength as a Test cricketer. He prides on being gritty, being tough, even being ugly and nasty at times. He likes that because it gets the best out of him,” du Plessis said.

“So he is a fighter, our little bulldog in the team. To bat on a wicket like that, any guy that scored runs in this Test, from our side or theirs, had to play a really good innings.

“Mentally, it’s the biggest challenge after being hit a few times last nigh to come back this morning and put on a display of batting like he did was incredible,” he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.