Mumbai on Thursday handed hosts Tamil Nadu a second straight defeat, winning by two wickets to secure a third consecutive victory in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ League in Chennai.

Chasing 184 for a win after Tamil Nadu had been bowled out in 49.3 overs, Shubam Ranjane (59 not out) came to Mumbai’s rescue after the team had slumped to 79 for 5.

India Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had brought Tamil Nadu back into the game with a tight spell, during which he scalped skipper Aditya Tare (17) and Surya Kumar Yadav (21).

Earlier, the host endured a poor start as Dhawal Kulkarni sent back opener M Kaushik Gandhi caught behind by Tare in the first over for a duck.

Tamil Nadu, who were without Test opener Murali Vijay, stuttered as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Ashwin (41) and N Jagadeesan (31) managed the only half-century partnership of the innings as the team struggled to 183 all out. Kulkarni was the most successful Mumbai bowler with three wickets while Ranjane and Dhrumil Matkar scalped two each.

When Mumbai batted, they too didn’t have things their way. Young sensation Prithvi Shaw, fresh from leading India to triumph in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, hit two boundaries, but was sent back by K Vignesh in the third over.

The quick loss of Tare and Yadav would have raised Tamil Nadu’s hopes but Ranjane followed up his spell of 2 for 28 by hammering six fours and two sixers to see Mumbai home.

Mumbai lost two wickets when in sight of a win, but Ranjane held firm to ensure the team remained unbeaten.

Brief scores

Tamil Nadu 183 all out in 49.3 overs (R Ashwin 41, N Jagadeesan 31, Dhawal Kulkarni 3 for 44) lost to Mumbai 184 for 8 in 48.5 overs (Shubam Ranjane 59 not out, Shivam Dube 28, R Ashwin 3 for 35).

(CP Singh 71 not out, Aditya Garhwal 40, Amogh Desai 4 for 41) lost to (Darshan Mishal 66 not out, Suyash S Prabhudessai 59, Keenan 46).

(Priyank K Panchal 65, Dhruv Raval 51, R H Bhatt 56, Anshul Tripathi 4 for 37) lost to (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 76, Rameez Khan 75, Piyush Chawla 3 for 54).

Fazal hands Vidarbha a hat-trick of wins

Faiz Fazal returned to form with a stellar century as Ranji champions Vidarbha routed Hyderabad by 237 runs for a hat-trick of wins.

The left-handed opener overcame a string of poor scores with a 97-ball 103 (9x4, 3x6) before the duo of Ravi Jangid (81 from 62 balls; 6x4, 3x6) and Apoorv Wankhade (66 from 43 balls; 3x4, 5x6) took charge of the proceedings to propel Vidarbha to a huge 350/6 after they opted to bat.

In reply, Hyderabad folded for 113 in 34.2 overs with Karn Sharma returning figures of 3/38 while Shrikant Wagh claimed 2/20, as the home side suffered its first defeat from three matches.

With three wins in a row, Vidarbha led Group D table with 12 points, while the home side remained second with eight points.

Brief scores