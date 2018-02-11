Substitute Abhijit Sarkar scored two injury-time goals in as many minutes as Indian Arrows rallied to pull off a stunning 2-1 victory over Churchill Brothers in the I-League on Saturday.

Sarkar struck in the first (90+1) and third minute (90+3) of added time at the Tilak Maidan Stadium to seal three points for Indian Arrows after Dawda Ceesay had scored a first-half opener for Churchill Brothers.

Arrows coach Luis Norton de Matos made two changes to his side as Nongdamba Naorem and Princeton Rebello came into the starting lineup.

Match-winner Sarkar did not start the game and Raheem Ali was omitted due to an injury.

Despite the early threat from Arrows, it was Churchill who broke the deadlock through Ceesay. Nicholas Fernandes surged forward with the ball and delivered an accurate cross into the box from the left flank, which was easily nodded in by an unmarked Ceesay.

As the match entered the injury time Indian Arrows shocked the local supporters by scoring two quick goals in two minutes.

Sarkar equalised with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner off a Borish Thangjam assist. He then scored the all-important goal two minutes later.