National champion and top seed Saurav Ghosal subdued Scotland’s Greg Lobban in straight games to enter the final of the USD 35,000 Vedanta Indian Squash Open in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ghosal, 12-time winner of the national men’s crown who is currently ranked 14th in the world, scored a 11-8, 13-11, 11-6 victory in 54 minutes over Lobban, ranked 33rd, to set up a summit clash against Swiss Nicolas Mueller.

The second-seed came from behind to register a 9-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-4 victory in 54 minutes over seventh seeded English rival Chris Simpson.

It was the second win over Lobban in as many face-offs for the 31-year-old Ghosal, who intends to play in singles and mixed doubles in the April Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“It was a tough match. Greg’s a very accomplished player. I think he has done very well over the last few years. He had an injury last year and he’s done very well post injury since last summer.

“I had a certain plan, I watched a little bit of the way he played with Harry (Harinderpal Sandhu in the quarters) yesterday and I executed that plan. There are still places where I think I could have done a bit better, but that’s also credit to Greg. But winning 3-0 against someone of the pedigree of Greg is good result any day of the week and so I take that and hopefully will play well (in the final) tomorrow,” said Ghosal, who had to save a game-ball in the second game.