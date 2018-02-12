National champion and top seed Saurav Ghosal made a brilliant rally in the deciding final game to put it across number 2 seed Nicolas Mueller and clinch the title in the USD 35,000 Vedanta Indian Open Squash tournament in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ghosal, ranked 14th in the world, won 11-9, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10 after bouncing back from 3-7 and 5-8 deficit in the final game by reeling off five straight points to hold championship points at 10-8.

The Swiss, who had lost to Ghosal in three straight games in the final of the CCI International event in November last, saved both to draw level at 10-all but could not save the third after the 12-time Indian champion applied relentless pressure and lost in 67 minutes.

Mueller had beaten Ghosal in three straight games in January, 2017 in the Tournament of Champions in USA earlier but could come only second-best in the last two meetings between the two players.

“Today neither of us deserved to lose. It was a great match. We entertained the crowd. Both of us fought clean in the way we played. I am happy I came out on tops but congratulations to Nicky for the way he played,” said the Indian champion after his title win.