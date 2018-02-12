India’s Suhana Saini claimed gold in the Oman Junior and Cadet Open, an ITTF Premium Circuit event.

The 12-year-old from Haryana beat Egypts Hana Goda in the girls’ singles final 3-1 to pick up the coveted title.

Suhana began on a strong note but couldn’t take charge of the table, losing the first game 10-12.

She was much more composed in the rest of the match, though, countering Hanas attacking play with a solid defense and a barrage of her own shots.

She won the remaining three games 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 comfortably to show her maturity beyond her years.

Suhana was in her elements all through the tournament, beating Jordans Rinad El-Hasani and Syrias Hend Zaza in straight games in the league phase. She took on another of India’s rising players, Ananya Chande, in the semifinals and waded into the final with a clinical 3-1 victory.