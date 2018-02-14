Indian captain Virat Kohli says his team might test its bench strength in the sixth and final ODI against South Africa on Friday but asserted that intensity won’t be lacking despite the match’s dead-rubber status.

India secured their first ever series win in South Africa across formats on Tuesday when they beat the hosts by 73 runs in the fifth ODI.

“After this series is wrapped up we’ll sit down and think about where to improve. For now, 4-1 feels great. We want to win 5-1, for sure, but there might be a scenario for a few more guys to get a chance in the next match,” Kohli said after the match.

“But the ultimate priority is to win and we’ll do anything we can to win,” he added.

The performance of Kohli and wrist spinners Kuldeep Chahal and Yuzvendra Chahal stood out but the captain said the series win was the result of a team effort.

“I’m very pleased, it was another complete performance from us,” Kohli said referring to Tuesday’s win. “They (South Africa) had the pressure of losing this series and we knew that. Ever since the third Test in Johannesburg, it’s been a good time for us. It’s been a collective effort to create history,” he added.