Saurashtra trounced Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha by eight wickets for a hat-trick of wins, helping them seal a quarterfinal berth in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Hosts Hyderbad rode on pacer Mohammed Siraj’s 5/37 to hammer Chhattisgarh by 84 runs and join Saurashtra in the last eight as Group D toppers.

Saurashtra edged out Vidarbha on a better net run-rate for the second spot as it was heartbreak for the reigning Ranji champions who were leading the group with four successive wins before back-to-back defeats knocked them out of the competition.

In a must win match, Vidrabha batsmen struggled to get a partnership going before being bundled out for 159 in 40.5 overs after Saurashtra captain Cheteshwar Pujara opted to field at the AOC Centre Thapar Stadium in Secunderabad.

Jaydev Unadkat (2/18) and Shaurya Sanandia (2/33) gave the early breakthroughs before Kamlesh Makvana (2/9) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2/32) wrapped up the issue.

Wicket-keeper batsman Avi Barot steered the chase with an unbeaten 91 off 114 balls (13x4, 2x6) while skipper Pujara remained not out on 46 off 74 balls (5x4) to seal the chase with 170 balls to spare, which was enough to go past Vidarbha on NRR.

Saurashtra’s quarterfinal hopes had received a setback after two losses in a row including a shock defeat to Jammu and Kashmir.

But they have turned it around in style with three comprehensive wins over Jharkhand, Services and Vidarbha.

At the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad, Hyderabad overcame a jittery start to post a challenging 280/8 with Bavanaka Sandeep as their top scorer on 79 while skipper Ambati Rayudu (46) and T Ravi Teja (45) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

In reply, Chhattisgarh were bundled out for 196 in 44.3 overs with Siraj returning with his second List A five-wicket haul, while left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan claimed 2/28.

Andhra posts 6th win on the trot

Skipper G Hanuma Vihari (169) and KS Bharat (105) starred in Andhra’s 29-run win over Mumbai, its sixth straight win in the Group ‘C’ League.

The victory enabled Andhra finish on top of the standings with 24 points and qualify for the national knockout phase, along with Mumbai, which finished second with 16 points.

The massive 254-run partnership in 204 balls between Bharat and Vihari helped Andhra post a mammoth 344 for 5 in 50 overs before restricting the opponent to 315 for 9 despite Siddhesh Lad’s strokeful ton.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu ended its losing streak by posting a comfortable seven-wicket win over Team Rajasthan with left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore stealing the show with a five-wicket haul, his first in List ‘A’ cricket.

In the other match of the day, wicketkeeper Keenan Vaz snared seven victims (six catches and a stumping) to equal the record of Mahesh Rawat and Parthiv Patel in List A matches as Goa edged Gujarat by one wicket in a thriller.

