Chennaiyin FC on Thursday managed a 1-0 win over FC Goa to move to the third place in the Indian Super League. Goa, for the fourth straight match, went without a win.

After a goalless first half, Chennaiyin FC created more scoring chances in the second half and the all important goal came in the 52nd minute as the visitors gathered three points from the tie.

Chennaiyin thus put themselves in a strong position for a place in the play-off after grabbing the third place with 27 points from 15 matches.

FC Goa came back strongly after conceding the goal and had lot of scoring chances but failed to capitalise. They remained on the sixth place with 20 points from 14 matches.

Race for the play-offs

Chennaiyin FC made two changes from their last drawn match against Delhi Dynamos, bringing in Bikramjot Singh and Sereno Henrique in place of Keenan and Gavilan.

FC Goa, on the other hand, made one change bringing in Brandan Fernandes in place of Manvir Singh.

Looking for a win to keep themselves in the race for the play-off, both the teams started on an attacking note with Chennaiyin creating early chances but first Inigo Calderon failed to find his shot on target and later Raphael Augusto, who troubled the rival defence with a rapid run, shot straight to keeper Naveen Kumar.

Goa, who had a shaky start, slowly settled down and took control over the midfield with Ahmed Jahouh and Eduardo Bedia dictating terms. They tried to make inroads but couldn’t breach the rivals’ strong defence.

The hosts created dangerous moves and nearly found the net in the 37th minute but keeper twice came to the rescue, parrying Bikramjit Singh’s cross from the right and off the rebound Jeje Lalpekhlua’s powerful shot off the rebound.

Streaky goal

Soon after the break, Gregory Nelson’s cross from the left was tapped in by Jeje but Narayan Das made a goal-line save.

Goa’s citadel finally fell in the 52nd minute when Ali failed to clear a simple loose ball inside the box and Francisco was allowed to pick out Nelson at the edge of the box whose venomous strike was parried away by Naveen but it fell in front of Jeje.

The striker crossed across the face of the goal for Inigo Calderon, who tapped it in.

Down by a goal, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera made double changes bringing in Hugo Adnan Boumous and Chinglensana Singh in place of Bruno Pinheiro and Narayan Das and they came with flurry of moves.

Chennaiyin lived dangerously, but their objective of keeping a clean sheet, they fulfilled.